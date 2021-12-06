MO Gov. Parson recommends wage increase for state employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday recommended a 5.5% cost of living adjustment and $15 hourly minimum wage for all state government workers.

The recommendation is hoping to help with recruitment and retention of state employees, according to a release from the governor's office.

"With many positions across state government facing turnover rates anywhere from 10-100 percent and vacancy rates from 30-100 percent, it is past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce, which remains one of the lowest paid the nation," Parson said in the release. "These public servants have tough jobs and rarely receive the thanks they deserve, and communities all across the state rely on them everyday."

The wage increases will be included in the governor's supplemental budget request, which will be introduced to the Missouri General Assembly at the beginning of the 2022 session in January.

Parson hopes to have the recommendations approved by February, according to the release.