Mobile DJ and his Black Diamond truck prove to be a treasure

NEW ORLEANS — Oh, how the tables have turned for Jody Rhew.

“I keep telling them I’m their good luck charm,” Rhew said.

The timing lines up with the Chiefs' championship run—it just loops.

And just like the Chiefs, Rhew is looking to three-peat.

He made a name for himself DJ’ing during Kansas City Royals and Chiefs games. But for Super Bowl LVII and LVIII, he loaded up his behemoth and became the official DJ for the Chiefs Super Bowl Tailgate.

“I drove out to Arizona. We were going to get that first ring after losing to Tom Brady in Tampa. And I knew when we drove out to Vegas, over the mountains and through the woods, that we were going to go back to back. And I said before anyone else that I’m going to release my three-peat song because that’s how confident I am,” Rhew said.

This year, the truck he calls "Black Diamond" is at The Gem in New Orleans, and he plans to drop his song and the baseline for all of Chiefs Kingdom to hear in New Orleans before the confetti drops on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The common thing between music and football is you have to have passion in your craft," Rhew said. "And if you don’t every single day dive into your craft and practice and take pointers every single day from other people in your era or genre of work, you’re not going to grow.”

This official Chiefs Tailgate Party is happening Saturday, Feb. 8 from 12 - 8 p.m. at 3940 Thalia Street. It will cost $50 per guest.

To learn more about Jody Rhew or learn where he’ll be DJ’ing next, follow him on Instagram here.

