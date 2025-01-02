Mocktails, not cocktails, in spotlight during Dry January in Lawrence businesses

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Burger Stand’s manager says in January, when KU students are out of town and people commit to the Dry January challenge, mocktails actually help boost sales.

"It gives them an excuse to come out and not feel pressured to have a beer or a cocktail," Nathan Zwahln, Burger Stand's manager, said.

Non-alcoholic drinks were added to the menu a few years ago.

"We definitely get a lot more people ordering mocktails during Dry January,” Zwahln said.

For many, Dry January is a way to start the new year with a healthier lifestyle.

“Everyone's got their New Year's resolutions, and they try to stick to them for at least a couple of weeks,” Zwahln said.

Dry January also can have other benefits.

"It kind of shows people that they don’t have to drink to have fun," Erin Cahill, a Burger Stand customer, said.

Another business along Mass Street, Great Blue Heron Outdoors, just started offering fun, non-alcoholic drinks.

"We had beer and non-alcoholic beer for a while, but we really wanted to expand our offerings to the community," said Allie Jakubauskas, a barista and bartender at Great Blue Heron Outdoors.

Their new menu, featuring mocktails, isn’t printed yet.

The timing was just a happy coincidence.

"Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring in a greater number of people with Dry January," said Jakubauskas.

"It allows you to look at the menu and say, 'Hold on, it's January. I'm not drinking this month. I'm going to have the mocktail instead of what I usually order,'" said Curtis Marsh, a regular at Great Blue Heron Outdoors.

He says the first day of the year is a great time to mix it up.

"It’s kind of like a new beginning."

