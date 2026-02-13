MoDOT bridge demolition to close stretch of Interstate 70 from Grain Valley to Oak Grove

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70, between Grain Valley and Oak Grove, is set to close this weekend as the Missouri Department of Transportation conducts a demolition project, part of Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, as crews begin demolition on the Lefholz Road bridge over I-70.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate, between Exit 24 in Grain Valley (Routes AA/BB) and Exit 28 in Oak Grove (Routes F/H), will be closed. The bridge will also be inaccessible during the closure, per MoDOT.

A detour will be in place for drivers, utilizing Buckner Tarsney Road (Route BB), East Truman Road (Route FF) and Route H.

MoDOT says access to this section of I-70 is expected to be restored on Monday, Feb. 16, with the westbound lanes reopening around 7 a.m. and the eastbound lanes reopening around 3 p.m.

The bridge will remain shut down until construction is complete — it is anticipated for completion in July.

Improve I-70 is a $350 million MoDOT project to add a third lane in both directions on I-70 from west of Missouri Route 7 in Blue Springs to approximately Missouri Route H. I-70 interchange upgrades at Route D in Bates City and at Missouri Route 131 in Odessa are also part of the project, according to MoDOT.