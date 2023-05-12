MoDOT to close 2 ramps in Clay County next weekend for pavement repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers in Clay County will have to temporary find alternate routes next weekend as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close two ramps in Clay County.

On Saturday May, 20, MoDOT will close the ramp from U.S. 69 Highway on Vivion Road to southbound U.S. 169 and the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to Briarcliff Parkway.

Ramps will closed by MoDOT crews so they can make overnight pavement repairs.

Both ramps will be closed on at 7 p.m. and both will reopen at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

—