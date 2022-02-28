MoDOT warns drivers to watch for crews fixing potholes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch for crews fixing potholes across the state, as repairs begin following the winter weather that often causes them.

“Crews have already started working on patching potholes and will continue as the weather allows,” Natalie Roark, MoDOT maintenance director, said in a release. “When you see a MoDOT crew making repairs, please slow down and move over a lane to give them room to work. And never drive distracted. Remember, Buckle Up Phone Down.”

MoDOT patched about 530,000 potholes in 2021, according to a release from the department. Most repairs take place from February to April, since the winter weather often causes them to form.

"Potholes form when rain and snow from winter leave moisture that seeps into cracks and joints in the pavement and later freezes. This frozen water expands within the pavement causing it to bulge and bend," the release said. "When the ice melts, gaps or voids are left in the surface and structure of the pavement. When cars and trucks drive over the bulging pavement, it weakens the roadway eventually causing chunks of pavement or asphalt to pop out, creating potholes."

The deepest potholes are given first priority, and can be reported in a variety of ways:

