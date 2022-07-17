Monday marks first ozone alert in KC of 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region has been placed under an orange ozone alert for Monday, July 18, by the Mid-America Regional Council.

Monday’s alert “indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected” in KC, according to MARC.

Factors contributing to poor air quality include warm, sunny weather along with low wind speeds and a lack of rain.

MARC advises residents should limit outdoor activity and attempt to reduce air pollution by mowing or refueling vehicles in the evening.

The best time frame for outdoor activities is reported to be before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Healthy adults can experience chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing during ozone alerts due to the poor air conditions, MARC advises.

For more information about Kansas City’s air quality forecast, visit MARC’s website here .

