Monday Mood Boost | 6-year-old Kingston shares joy with thousands with viral videos

Well, it's time for a little Monday mood boost!

A 6-year-old boy named Kingston is bringing smiles and laughter to faces across the globe thanks to a series of viral videos .

"It's a surprise," Kingston said with a smile, referring to one of his viral videos showing him having a grand old time outside getting ready to jump on the trampoline.

Kingston and his parents, Farrah and Terry are not from Kansas City, but I've received quite a few messages from folks here in Kansas City who have seen young Kingston's viral videos, saying it just makes them smile, so I decided to reach out to the family.

"It’s so fun to be creative with him because we’ve all gotta got caught up in this adult world where we’re doing adult things and we’re going these responsibilities and everything’s so fast paced where he reminds us of what it’s like to be a little kid," Kingston's mom, Farrah said. "And a lot of people, that’s a lot of responses we’ve gotten as well- he reminds me of my childhood , or he reminds me of my parents…they used to support me in my ideas or do these things with me so we love the memories."

The Oregon-based family started Kingston's Workshop, which includes woodworking items Kingston helps create, and inspires young entrepreneurs across the country.

"We didn’t set out to create Kingston's Workshop, it was just this thing that happened organically and so people just started loving the content and loving what we do and it just kind of went from there," Kingston's dad, Terry said.

For Kingston, his imagination and creativity are shared online, and is as adorable as can be. He knows it too!

"I'm just going online and just looking as cute as I can," Kingston said.

"Looking as cute as you can," Farrah said. "You don’t even have to try though."

"Some people have to but I don’t," Kingston said. "I'm just cute all the time. Every night when I wake up, I realize I'm even cuter."

For more information on Kingston's Workshop, click here.

