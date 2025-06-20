More space, more hope: Flourish Furniture Bank boosts capacity to furnish homes for KC families in need

Flourish Furniture Bank , the only organization in the Kansas City area that provides complete home furnishings at no cost to families in need, has expanded its warehouse space to meet increasing demand.

The furniture bank recently added 9,500 square feet of space to help serve more families experiencing housing insecurity and other challenges.

Flourish, which now totals 39,000 square feet, is completely run by volunteers and has served the community for the last 15 years.

"The need is very large and growing, as you know, housing is much more difficult," said Amy Cox, executive director at Flourish Furniture Bank. "We're seeing more people losing housing, so many more people living out of their cars."

The organization plans to serve 1,500 families this year, 200 more than last year, thanks to the additional space.

"It's something we've wanted to do for a long time," Cox said. "What it's doing now is helping us level out our inventory, more backstock, more cleaning and repairs, and make things really beautiful."

Flourish Furniture Bank isn't open to the public. Instead, families receive referrals through case managers from 84 partner social service agencies across Kansas City.

The organization serves survivors of domestic violence, people aging out of foster care, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those struggling with housing costs, job loss, or illness, and more.

Mary Leonard, with United in Crisis Kansas City, regularly brings clients to Flourish.

"I rave about Flourish to everyone," Leonard said. "What they are doing with their volunteers, their system is just incredible."

The furniture bank provides full home furnishings, not just basic necessities.

"It's not just one or two things, it's the chairs, the couches, the dining room tables, bookcases, pictures for the wall, houseware, and décor," Leonard said.

For many families, these donations represent a fresh start.

"They are all so overwhelmed with the blessing that it is," Leonard said. "This is an entirely new beginning."

Cox emphasized the reason behind their work.

"The truth is this isn't helping them get it faster, it's helping them get it at all," Cox said. "There are lots and lots of kiddos sleeping on the floor every single night, and we are trying to get to them."

The thrift store value of furniture provided to each family exceeds $1,600, an increase of over $300. Cox said it is now given because of the additional space added.

Cox said Flourish is currently looking for volunteers in January to help open their new "storefront" look.

Leonard encourages community involvement, saying, "Anybody who is donating anything, please think of Flourish."

