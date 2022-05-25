More than $6.4 million in budget reductions impacts Lawrence Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over $64 million in budget cuts in Lawrence Public Schools has led to a reduction in positions, and other classroom adjustments, according to a release sent Monday from the district.

As of Monday, 72 general education positions, 11.5 classified positions and 6.5 administrative positions in USD 497 have been reduced in the district through "attrition or staff retirements and exits," the release said.

Lawrence Public Schools says it met its goal of offering all existing staff members affected the opportunity to move to a new position.

Budget cut uncertainties, salary, job satisfaction, workload, leadership and relocation were cited as common reasons for staff retirements.

The district also plans to implement "varying degrees of multigrade opportunities in the fall." According to the district website, multigrade learning would have students learning alongside students of other ages and grade levels. Groupings would be determined by developmental level.

USD 497 says budget cuts will lead to an increase in class sizes, and multigrade learning is one solution to help balance enrollment and classroom sizes. Multigrade learning could result in a student remaining with the same teacher for two years.

The budget cuts, which were approved by the school board last month, will also cause reduced and altered intervention models, fewer elective options and delayed hiring of applicants not already with the district.

