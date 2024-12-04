More than an award-winning burger joint: Westport Flea Market feeds hundreds of students every day

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Westport Flea Market in Kansas City, Missouri, is known for its hamburgers.

"We're almost running out of space to put these 'best of' awards," Joe Zwillenberg, owner of Westport Flea Market, proudly told KSHB 41.

But since Zwillenberg saved the business from becoming a Hooters in 2006, they have gained many everyday clients — school kids.

Now, the award-winning restaurant says it serves 17 schools in the Kansas City area, and it’s expanding.

KSHB

New refrigerators and a new building are all to accommodate the growing demand, which, Zwillenberg says, will continue to increase.

The numbers are impressive: 4,000 breakfasts and 5,000 lunches every day.

Currently, almost 70% of Westport Flea Market’s yearly revenue comes from the school lunch program.

"We're one corporate entity but with two different names," Zwillenberg said.

After closing at midnight, the restaurant side of Westport Flea Market doesn’t open to the public until 10 a.m.

But at 4 a.m., many of their employees are already in the kitchen.

"There's always something going on here," Zwillenberg said.

Cook Claudia Vega is there before the sun rises.

"Sometimes it's cold food, but right now, with the cold weather, it's more hot food," Vega said.

KSHB

The variety comes in many forms.

According to compliance director Trish Ferguson, they have to make sure they address the different demographics of the students they serve.

"We want to cover all the bases: finding foods that meet the nutritional standards, are tasty, and fit the demographics of the students we serve," Ferguson said.

KSHB

Kurt Browning is in charge of the kitchen.

He's seen the kids' excitement firsthand, especially when they have hamburgers for lunch.

"School can be frustrating for some kids, so they're like, 'Man, we're ready for some hot scrambled eggs for breakfast, biscuits and gravy, and then a good old burger for lunch,' You can't beat that," Browning said.

KSHB

"We've gone from the days of just having school lunches to, 'What's for lunch today?' to 'Oh my God, what's for lunch?'" Zwillenberg said.

—

