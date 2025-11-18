More than grass, a parking lot: Makers celebrate Grandview's $2.1M plan for all-weather marketplace

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Megan first learned of this effort last spring. She was able to provide an update because of her partnership with city staff. Share your story idea with Megan .

The city of Grandview is moving forward with a $2.1 million Main Street Marketplace project that will transform an empty lot into a year-round community gathering space.

The project will convert a vacant lot at 814 Main St. that the city has been maintaining for years.

"We've been cutting the grass for decades," said Grandview Mayor Leonard Jones. "This is ready to go, and we are grateful for it."

The marketplace will span a full block from Main Street to Goode Street, featuring a design that maximizes natural light and vendor accessibility.

"Alternating single roof slopes that create high elevation on one side of the building, allowing all-natural light to come in through the garage," explained Jim Clay, city architect for Grandview.

Local vendor Kathleen Foland, who operates Midwest Mermaid Muse , was impressed by the model's practical features.

"I wonder if there are electrical hookups for outdoor vehicles," Foland mused, thinking about her vintage camper setup.

Clay confirmed the marketplace will accommodate vendors like Foland who need vehicle access.

"Our vendors can back up to the garage doors, open them up. Each column is outfitted with electrical outlets for our vendors," Clay said.

Foland brings her vintage camper along with her passion for cooking, nutrition and food to sell herbal teas and spices at the current market.

"I've always loved the water, the ocean. And I got interested in seaweed, and I got interested in mushrooms, and I thought, how can I put those together?" Foland said.

Currently, vendors operate in an empty paved parking lot.

Foland hopes the new facility will increase awareness, traffic and partnerships with area businesses.

"You just have to be hopeful, be like a gardener or farmer — the most optimistic, hopeful people in the world — that people will come," Foland said. "I think there's room for growth, and it's sort of untapped potential."

Mayor Jones shared his optimism about the marketplace's potential and sees it as a year-round need.

"Winter and summer, fall and spring, a year-round asset we can use for many, many different purposes: weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, farmers market, even the holiday craft market could be right here," Jones said.

The facility will include a roof, bathrooms, kitchen, outdoor patio area, and dedicated spaces for makers and vendors.

"This is phenomenal right here on Main Street," Jones said. "More than 14 garage doors you can open up, and everyone can come in and enjoy. I think this is the beginning of a renovation for our entire Main Street."

The marketplace will also feature 4-foot-tall letters clearly identifying the location for visitors as GRANDVIEW MO.

"I'm just excited to see the new space," Foland said.

Foland hopes this legacy project will foster greater appreciation for makers and farmers while building business partnerships and community connections.

"A sense of belonging and communication, and working together, I think, that's the essence of what a good market does," Foland said.

Grandview City Council will officially approve the project Tuesday night; the mayor doesn't expect any obstacles. The project is scheduled to break ground this year, with completion by June 2026, thanks to diverse funding sources.

"From the state of Missouri, Department of Revenue actually gave us $750,000 for this project," Jones said. "We've been able to get other funding. Congressman Cleaver has been willing and more than gracious to help support us in this effort, and we have our transportation sales tax, CID and other funding mechanisms to make this a reality. So it's time. Instead of doing this piecemeal, we're doing it all at once, and that's fantastic."

