‘More than just a food hall’: Historic Northeast Public Market seeks to become neighborhood hotspot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The developers behind the Historic Northeast Public Market envision the project will be “more than just a food hall."

With goals to “empower local entrepreneurs, celebrate cultural diversity and create a thriving gathering space,” Nomad Develops and the Arnold Development Group see the project serving as the “heartbeat” of Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood.

The market, located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue, will house 18 “affordable and accessible” independent vendors, both food and retail.

Nomad Develops Historic Northeast Public Market development renderings

As local, small businesses will be prioritized, a call has been put out for area entrepreneurs and artisans who are interested in joining the marketplace. Interested vendors can sign up here.

“Public markets are about more than food. They are about people — about creating places where businesses can grow, where neighbors can connect, and where culture comes to life,” Carmen Chopp, co-founder of Nomad Develops, said in a news release.“Kansas City is a city of makers and entrepreneurs, and we want this market to be a launchpad for small businesses that reflect the heart and soul of this community.”

The market is just one aspect of a larger 22-acre development in the area. Developers plan to deliver “sustainability, affordability and walkability.”

Nomad Develops Historic Northeast Public Market development renderings

Highlights of the project, described as one of the “city’s largest investments in revitalizing underutilized spaces,” include 395 mixed-income apartments, a community gym, daycare, after-school program, coworking offices, public gathering spaces, solar energy systems and more.

Eighty-three percent of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing.

Nomad Develops said the 22-acre development is a “long-term investment in the community” that is being supported by Kansas City’s Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund, to the tune of $7.575 million.

Nomad Develops Historic Northeast Public Market development renderings

Both Nomad Develops and the Arnold Development Group pride themselves on their work to create sustainable developments in the Kansas City area and beyond. Nomad Develops worked on the Lenexa Public Market, and the Arnold Development Group was behind the Second + Delaware Apartments in the River Market.

—