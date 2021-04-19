Morning crash seriously injures 1, damages traffic signal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. The Paseo near the U.S. 71 on-ramp.

Investigators said a red Ram 1500 was traveling south on The Paseo at high speeds and ran off the road. It struck a large traffic signal pole in the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to damage to the traffic signal pole, stop signs have been placed at the intersection until it can be repaired.