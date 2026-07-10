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Most of Kansas City included in severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m.

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Friday evening update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. Friday night.

KSHB 41 News meteorologist Wes Perry has been tracking storms that developed Friday afternoon in northeast Kansas and are tracking into northwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service says isolated hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

The storms will also contain frequent lightning.

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you'll be able to watch in the video player below.

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