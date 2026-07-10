Most of Kansas City included in severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. Friday night.

KSHB 41 News meteorologist Wes Perry has been tracking storms that developed Friday afternoon in northeast Kansas and are tracking into northwest Missouri.

2:50PM FRI-- A severe thunderstorm watch including the Kansas City metro is in effect until 9pm.



Scattered storms will move through this evening capable of damaging wind gusts and hail with a low tornado risk#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/lrEfQC2rT3 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) July 10, 2026

The National Weather Service says isolated hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

The storms will also contain frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Kansas and Missouri until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/KxqUfNwKwL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 10, 2026

If KSHB 41 News breaks into regular programming with important weather updates, you'll be able to watch in the video player below.