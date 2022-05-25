Mother of high school player who died sues Joplin district

JOPLIN, Mo. — The mother of a Joplin High School football player is suing the school district over his death after he suffered breathing problems during a football practice.

Kadin Roberts-Day, a sophomore, died on Sept. 4, 2019, after suffering a medical emergency during practice, which was held indoors because of high temperatures.

His mother, Lashonda Roberts, alleges in the lawsuit filed earlier this month that several coaches and trainers with the football team watched her son have trouble breathing for 26 minutes and called emergency workers only after he became unconscious, The Joplin Globe reported .

Former Jasper County coroner Rob Chappell said Roberts-Day died of cardiac arrest, and that asthma was a contributing factor in the death.

Roberts is asking for a jury trial and is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

A spokesperson for Joplin Schools said Wednesday the district will not comment on pending litigation.

—