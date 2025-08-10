Mother speaks out after daughter's attempted carjacking at Kansas City shopping center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating two separate crimes at Ward Parkway Shopping Center that occurred earlier this month, including a robbery and an attempted carjacking that left a 20-year-old woman injured and traumatized.

Laurel Allen received a call on Aug. 1 informing her that her daughter, Elizabeth, had become a victim of an attempted carjacking at the center.

“It was terrifying. No parent wants to get that phone call. Yes, it was terrifying,” Allen said. “They attacked her. They reached into the car, slapped her, and grabbed her by the hair. A pretty violent altercation took place.”

She explained that her 20-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, was physically hurt.

“She lost four fingernails, and her knee is pretty bruised, scraped, and scratched up,” Allen said.

But Elizabeth is also dealing with the emotional trauma.

“She says she keeps reliving it; she keeps replaying it all the time. She can't escape from those images,” Allen said.

According to KCPD, detectives working on the case have identified subjects of interest.

They are also investigating a robbery that occurred just a couple of days later, on Wednesday. A female customer was confronted by an individual who used physical force to steal items from her.

No arrests have been made in either case.

“I need to know that my daughter is safe. I'm not sure what they're still capable of,” Allen said.

Customers have expressed their concerns.

“I could kind of see the motion of a lot of people coming through, you know, doing a quick steal — a smash-and-grab type of situation,” said Erick Vidal, who lives in Olathe but drives to Ward Parkway Shopping Center to buy groceries at Trader Joe’s.

“I've never seen any of the crimes that have happened here, but I know they have occurred,” said Marie Thompson, a customer who lives in the area.

Despite these concerns, they are not stopping customers from shopping there.

“If you stay away from any place you're afraid of, then you give it up,” Thompson said.

In a statement, Ward Parkway Shopping Center management said that “crime of all types has decreased over the past year.” They also stated they’ve been working with KCPD to improve security at the center — including the installation of new cameras, curfew policies, and vehicle patrols.

You can read the full statement below:





“While recent stories may have raised concerns, the reality is that crime of all types has decreased at Ward Parkway Shopping Center over the past year. This is your community gathering place, and the comfort and safety of everyone who visits us is at the heart of everything we do. Even one incident is one too many, and we are always looking for ways to improve.







In recent months, we have taken proactive steps in coordination with KCPD to enhance the security of the center, including the installation of security cameras throughout the property, strict enforcement of curfew policies, and additional vehicle patrols. As a result, we have seen a significant decrease in reported crimes and other negative incidents.







The safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance to us, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that Ward Parkway remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all. We appreciate the ongoing support of the community and encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the authorities.”



Ward Parkway Shopping Center Management

Laurel hopes to see changes implemented.

“I’m hoping that by speaking out, they will be held accountable and there will be some change in their lives,” she said.

