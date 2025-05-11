LIBERTY, Mo. — In Liberty, the paths of two women with different experiences crossed on the day before Mother's Day, each celebrating motherhood in their own way.

Mother's Day brings together 2 women with unique maternal journeys

Sydney Wilson is celebrating her first Mother's Day. She was doing some last-minute shopping on Saturday afternoon — this time, for herself.

“We just found out we're pregnant with our first,” Wilson said.

This Mother's Day, she's trying to "be frugal." For her mom, she's choosing an inexpensive yet meaningful gift.

“We're going to keep it nice and easy and spend a lot of time with them,” Wilson said.

For herself, Wilson is focusing on what she truly needs.

“Finding clothes that fit," she said.

On that journey, she met Sarah Roos, who feels like she honors her mother when helping others shop.

“It's kind of like I'm getting to shop for her, and I enjoy that,” said Roos, who works at Mama + Me Boutique in Liberty, where Wilson was shopping.

Roos also honors her mom, who passed away 25 years ago, by being a good mother herself, not just to her biological kids but to the more than 40 children she has fostered.

“I just had a really understanding mom who, no matter what I needed or did, was always there,” Roos said. “The best way to honor her is just to ‘mom’ everyone.”

Roos is keeping her mom's legacy alive by opening her home and her heart to other kids, and by helping soon-to-be moms like Wilson.

Consumer spending on Mother’s Day is expected to reach $34.1 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The amount is up from last year’s $33.5 billion and follows closely behind the record of $35.7 billion in 2023.

