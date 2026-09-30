Motorcycle driver killed in two-vehicle crash on US 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 outside Sedalia Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Eastbound US 50 at Sadie Lane northeast of Sedalia about 3:30 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2009 Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glyde, driven by a 40 year-old man from Sweet Springs, Missouri struck the passenger side of a 2017 Nissan Rouge, driven by a 60-year-old female from Sedalia.

The motorcycle driver died on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.