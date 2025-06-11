Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and parked car Tuesday night.

Police say a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on 44th Terrace from the area of Phelps Road when it struck a parked Kia Soul.

Police say both vehicles caught on fire after the collision occurred.

Independence Police and Fire were called to the scene.

First responders located the rider of the motorcycle who died in the crash. They say the rider did not appear to be wearing a helmet.

The parked Kia Soul was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crash Investigations Unit.