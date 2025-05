KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Friday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle on eastbound Kansas 10 Highway near Ridgeview Road.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour as authorities worked to clear the scene.

Those lanes were reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

