Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into postal truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a Kawasaki motorcycle was headed east on Truman Road about 4:15 p.m.

Police say a white United States Postal Service International semi-truck, tractor and trailer was stopped in traffic on Truman Road, just west of Lister.

Police say the motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer, ejecting the operator off the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are currently in critical condition.

Police say the truck driver was not hurt.