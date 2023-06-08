Motorcyclist critically injured after weaving through traffic, slamming into guardrail in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after speeding in and out of traffic Wednesday, popping wheelies and crashing into guardrail.

Police said a man was driving at a high rate of speed on Suzuki motorcycle just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435.

He weaved between multiple lanes of traffic and popped wheelies on his motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist went to pass a witness in the number two lanes of the highway, looked over his left shoulder and slammed into the ended of a guardrail.

The crash forced the ejection of the motorcyclist, police said.

He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

