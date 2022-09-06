Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Kensington Avenue, east 26th Street

Blue police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 9:51 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 22:51:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A motorcyclist was critically injured in crash that happened on Monday evening.

According to a Kansas City, Missouri, police crash report, the driver was heading west on 26th Street at a high rate speed.

The driver, who was on a yellow and black Honda motorcycle, ran a stop sign at Kensington Avenue and east 26th Street.

They were hit by a maroon Chevrolet Traverse that was heading north on Kensington.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to eject and go onto the hood of the Chevrolet. They were later thrown to the ground.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Late Monday night, the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock