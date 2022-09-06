Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Kensington Avenue, east 26th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured in crash that happened on Monday evening.

According to a Kansas City, Missouri, police crash report, the driver was heading west on 26th Street at a high rate speed.

The driver, who was on a yellow and black Honda motorcycle, ran a stop sign at Kensington Avenue and east 26th Street.

They were hit by a maroon Chevrolet Traverse that was heading north on Kensington.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to eject and go onto the hood of the Chevrolet. They were later thrown to the ground.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Late Monday night, the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition.

