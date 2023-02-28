Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Feb. 18 crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died Sunday from injuries suffered in a Feb. 18 motorcycle crash in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the incident happened at 6:43 p.m. on westbound 23rd Street and Blue Valley Park Road.

A white Chrysler was headed west on east 23rd Street when it struck a Black Honda motorcycle that was on the double yellow lines between east and westbound 23rd Street, according to a police news release.

Both the car and the motorcycle went into the eastbound lanes of 23rd Street and the motorcycle ran off the road.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

This was 10th fatal accident of 2023 in KCMO, according to police.

