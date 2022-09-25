Motorcyclist dies overnight in 1-vehicle collision near ramp from I-70 to I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the fatal accident.

Police say that the driver of a yellow special custom motorcycle was traveling east on I-70, approaching the ramp to I-435, when the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

KCPD says they do not know why the driver was ejected and that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Two lanes of I-70 east and the entrance ramp to I-435 south were closed for around three hours overnight following the crash.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.