Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies overnight in 1-vehicle collision near ramp from I-70 to I-435

I-70 to I-435
Google Earth
I-70 to I-435
Posted at 8:59 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 09:59:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the fatal accident.

Police say that the driver of a yellow special custom motorcycle was traveling east on I-70, approaching the ramp to I-435, when the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

KCPD says they do not know why the driver was ejected and that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Two lanes of I-70 east and the entrance ramp to I-435 south were closed for around three hours overnight following the crash.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock