Motorcyclist injured in Tuesday afternoon crash on K-10 Highway in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist trying to slow down for traffic in front of him crashed into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.

In a news release, a Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesperson stated that the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on westbound Kansas 10 Highway/U.S. Highway 40 between Iowa Street and West 27th Street/Wakarusa Drive.

Traffic slowed on the highway and the motorcyclist tried to slow down, but lost control of the motorcycle and it slid into an oncoming vehicle, the news release states.

An ambulance took the motorcycle driver to a Topeka hospital.

The highway was shut down in both directions for over an hour while investigators gathered evidence and clean-up crews removed debris from the highway.

