Motorcyclist killed after striking trailer at 67th & Richmond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after striking a trailer Thursday night at 67th & Richmond.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says officers were called to 67th and Richmond at 7:51.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a white/black Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling with another motorcycle westbound on 67th Street at an extremely high rate of speed.

A blue/gray Ford F250 pulling a trailer was making a left turn from southbound Richmond onto eastbound 67th Street.

The Ford had almost completed the turn when the trailer was struck by the motorcycle.

The operator was ejected off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and three juvenile passengers of the Ford were uninjured in the crash.

This is fatality number 33 compared to 26 at this time last year.

