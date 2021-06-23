Watch
Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in KCMO

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 08:00:31-04

KANAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night in a collision in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at East Blue Ridge Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

According to KCPD, a Ford pickup was headed west when the driver turned left in front of an eastbound Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was ejected on impact. They were taken to a hospital where they died from the injuries.

That driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Grandview man, but his name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

