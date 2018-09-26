Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus with kids on board

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus.

Around 8:45 a.m., Kansas City, Kansas police responded to the crash at South 7th Street and Homer Avenue.

41 Action News crews on the scene learned that 7th Street was closed between I-70 and Central.

Nine children, all about 5 years old, and two adults were on board the school bus, which was traveling to the Early Childhood Center on North 55th Street. None of them were hurt.

Police said the crash happened as the bus was traveling south and turning east. The motorcycle was going north and hit the school bus.

The motorcyclist was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Charles Pruitt.

Police said they are not certain if speed was a factor in the crash or not.

The crash remains under investigation by KCKPD's Traffic Support Unit and Critical Collision Response Team.

—

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.