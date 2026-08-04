Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 152 Tuesday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 152 overnight.

Officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were called just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to westbound 152 Highway and the southbound entrance ramp to U.S. 169.

The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle was westbound on 152 approaching 169 when the rider failed to negotiate the curve.

Police say the motorcycle traveled down a ravine and struck a tree.

The rider was ejected from the Harley-Davidson and died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

