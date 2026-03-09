Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash on Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Raytown Road late Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers say a customized American Chopper motorcycle was traveling southbound on Raytown Road from Longview Road about 11 p.m., when the rider lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crossed the double yellow center line, entered a ditch, and overturned, ejecting the rider.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene by Grandview EMS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This incident marks the 14th traffic fatality for the year, compared to 10 at the same time last year.

