MSHP: Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver closes NB I-29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed northbound Interstate 29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to assist with the accident.

A KCFD spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that they were requested by authorities in Gladstone as mutual aid resources.

Alternate routes would be NB I-35 or using the Davidson Road exit, according to MSHP.

NB I-29 just past Davidson Road is currently at a standstill due to the crash.

KC SCOUT

It is unknown how long the highway will be closed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

