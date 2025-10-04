Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSHP: Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver closes NB I-29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County

MSHP: Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver closes NB I-29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County
KC SCOUT
MSHP: Fatal crash involving wrong-way driver closes NB I-29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed northbound Interstate 29 at North Oak Trafficway in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to assist with the accident.

A KCFD spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that they were requested by authorities in Gladstone as mutual aid resources.

Alternate routes would be NB I-35 or using the Davidson Road exit, according to MSHP.

NB I-29 just past Davidson Road is currently at a standstill due to the crash.

NB I-29 just past Davidson Road at standstill

It is unknown how long the highway will be closed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us