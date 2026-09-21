MSHP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says deputies with the Pettis County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 3300 block of State Route TT for a woman who was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they then learned the woman had shot herself in the leg.

Authorities say deputies were giving the woman commands, when they say she raised rifle at them.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one of the deputies then fired his duty weapon, striking the woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says no deputies were hurt.

The Missouri State Highway Parol says a pellet rifle was recovered from the scene.

