Multi-sport development, Margaritaville proposed to be built at former Schlitterbahn site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers detailed a new sports-focused project Tuesday that is proposed to be built at the former Schlitterbahn Waterpark site in Kansas City, Kansas.

The project includes several sports-focused assets including an $85 million Margaritaville hotel that would contain 250 rooms and a $60 million 150,000 square foot Homefield indoor multi-sport facility.

A $40 million 10-field Homefield baseball facility and a $15 million outdoor sports and entertainment facility are also part of the project.

In a Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, special standing committee meeting Tuesday, those involved in the project said they expect the Homefield building and baseball field to open by July 2024. The Margaritaville hotel and Homefield Outdoor locations are projected to open by 2025.

According to a Tweet from the Unified Government, the project has been in development for several years.