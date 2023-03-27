Multiple cars destroyed and damaged in Overland Park fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says seven cars were destroyed and 13 more were moderately damaged in an overnight fire.

Crews from Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to the Indian Creek Apartments in the 10400 block of Conser Street just before 1:00 a.m.

The first crews on scene reported a carport on fire with multiple vehicles involved.

It took crews less than 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire was contained to the carport area and did not spread to any buildings.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.