Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple confirmed cases of West Nile virus in horses in Kansas

West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 10:01:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is investigating several confirmed cases of West Nile virus in horses across Kansas.

In a press release Friday morning, KDA says the cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt Counties, with all cases involving unvaccinated horses or horses with an incomplete vaccination history.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. While the virus is not transmissible from horse to human or from horse to horse, veterinarians in Kansas are required to report cases.

West Nile virus can be deadly for horses, with symptoms ranging from depressing, loss of appetite, fever and a host of neurological signs.

More information about West Nile virus and other animal disease is available online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FTF 480X360.png

2023 Fill the Fridge