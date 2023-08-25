Multiple confirmed cases of West Nile virus in horses in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is investigating several confirmed cases of West Nile virus in horses across Kansas.

In a press release Friday morning, KDA says the cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt Counties, with all cases involving unvaccinated horses or horses with an incomplete vaccination history.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. While the virus is not transmissible from horse to human or from horse to horse, veterinarians in Kansas are required to report cases.

West Nile virus can be deadly for horses, with symptoms ranging from depressing, loss of appetite, fever and a host of neurological signs.

More information about West Nile virus and other animal disease is available online.

