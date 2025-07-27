1 killed, 3 injured in partial roof collapse at Midtown Family Dollar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and three others were injured Sunday after a partial roof collapse at the Family Dollar at 3726 Broadway Blvd.

Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire crews were quick to respond to the scene.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Family Dollar, 3726 Broadway Blvd.

A KCFD spokesperson confirmed the front facade of the store collapsed shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Family Dollar partial building collapse

One person was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries, two were treated on the scene and refused additional treatment, and one person died, per KCFD.

A bystander on the scene shared photos with KSHB 41's Ryan Gamboa.

Bystander Family Dollar, 3726 Broadway Blvd.

The bystander said they helped pull the victims out.

Bystander Family Dollar, 3726 Broadway Blvd.

KSHB 41 is on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

—