Multiple vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-435 southbound at Raytown Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multiple vehicle crash has snarled traffic on I-435 southbound at Raytown Road.

Kansas City, Missouri police officers were called to the scene on a multiple-vehicle crash shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Unconfirmed reports indicate several cars, a motorcycle and a semi are involved.

Traffic is slowing and backing up past U.S. 40 on the north.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say only minor injuries were reported.

We're working to get more information on this developing story and will have updates when available.

