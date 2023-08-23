Watch Now
Mumps case, additional exposures reported in eastern Jackson County

Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 16:31:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person in eastern Jackson County tested positive for the Mumps virus and exposed four additional people, the county's health department said.

Those exposed include both children and adults, and they live in eastern Jackson County as well as Kansas City, Missouri, Cass County and Johnson County, Kansas.

Officials said an investigation into the case and exposures is underway.

The department is asking other area healthcare providers to remain vigilant in assessing signs and symptoms of mumps.

People are asked to report potential cases to the Jackson County Public Health department at (816)-404-9898 or by emailing jacksoncountyCD@uhkc.org.


