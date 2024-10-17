Museum of BBQ coming to Crown Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The World's First Museum of BBQ will open in Crown Center in the spring of 2025.

The immersive experience will feature rooms dedicated to the elements and regions of barbecue, alongside a gift shop featuring rubs, sauces and BBQ-themed goods.

Founder Jonathan Bender says, "Barbecue is a feast for your senses. Here in one of the BBQ capitals of the world, we're creating a place where you can immerse yourself in the stories of barbecue."

Museum-goers can follow two storytelling trails through the interactive exhibits.

They'll first learn about the elements of barbecue (Meat,Rub/Spice, Wood, Fire, Smoke, and Sauce) to see how a pitmaster turns their favorite cut of meat into something delicious.

Then, they'll travel through the main American regions of barbecue (the Carolinas, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City) to discover how each place developed its own flavor.

Bender, who is opening the museum with chef and restaurateur Alex Pope says "this is where barbecue comes alive."

Kansas City is home to more than 100 local BBQ restaurants and countless competitions of all sizes, including the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, known as the world's biggest barbecue contest.

