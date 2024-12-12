National Association of Realtors lists Kansas City as ‘hot housing’ market for 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Realtors released its list of “hot housing” markets heading into 2025, and the Kansas City region made the list.

The trade group says it used economic, demographic and predicted housing factors to come up with the list.

Cities and regions that made the list were credited for their strength among several indicators, including the share of “locked-in” homeowners, average mortgage rate, job growth, the share of millennials who can afford a home, and net population migration ratio, among several others.

The top 10 areas are listed in alphabetical order below:



Boston/Cambridge/Newton in Massachusettes and New Hampshire

Charlotte/Concord/Gastonia in North Carolina and South Carolina

Grand Rapids/Kentwood in Michigan

Greenville/Anderson in South Carolina

Hartford/East Hartford/Middletown in Connecticut

Indianapolis/Carmel/Anderson in Indiana

Kansas City in Missouri and Kansas

Knoxville in Tennessee

Phoenix/Mesa/Chandler in Arizona

San Antonio/New Braunfels in Texas.

“Important factors common among the top performing markets in 2025 include available inventory at affordable price points, a better chance of unlocking low mortgage rates, higher income growth for young adults and net migration into specific metro areas,” NAR Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research Lawrence Yun said Thursday in a press release.

More information about the list and NAR’s prediction for the year ahead is available online.

