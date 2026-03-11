National Weather Service issues flood warning until 9:30 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until 9:30 a.m., impacting the Wednesday morning commute.

The warning includes portions of east central Kansas, including Johnson and Miami Counties, and west central Missouri, including Jackson and Cass counties.

Some locations include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee's Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Spring Hill, Fairway, Mission Hills and Sugar Creek.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service says between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

KSHB 41's Grant Stephens continues to drive around the metro in Storm Tracker checking area roadways.