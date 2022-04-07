National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Kansas City area until 7 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Kansas City area until 7 p.m. Thursday.

On the Kansas side, the counties under the advisory are Atchinson, Miami, Linn, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson.

On the Missouri side, the counties affected are Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Platte, Clay, Ray, Jackson, Lafayette, Cass and Johnson.

NWS said that the northwest winds are at 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Traveling on roads that are north and south oriented "might be difficult or dangerous for high profile vehicles due to the strong crosswinds," according to the advisory.