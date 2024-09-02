Nationwide bird flu outbreak leads to biosecurity protocol changes for dairy cattle at Missouri State Fair

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon.

The Missouri State Fair changed its biosecurity protocols for dairy exhibitions this year.

The new safety measures were put in place after the HPAI H5N1 Avian flu was detected in Texas this March.

Since then, it has been found across 13 states including Missouri’s neighbor, Kansas.

Out of an abundance of caution, exhibitors were not allowed to milk their cows in the communal parlor this year.

The Department of Agriculture also made it mandatory for all cattle to be tested for the HPAI virus and provide a milk sample.

"It could be a deterrent, but at the end of the day we have to do what’s best for everybody," Dairy Superintendent Amy Jo Estes said. "The Department of Agriculture was phenomenal in their response to help cover the cost of that test because that would be another added expense."

Fortunately, the Missouri State Fair believes the virus should be a non-issue next year.

But for farmers like Larry Wright who value upholding the traditions of the fair, nothing would have deterred them from showcasing their families’ pride and joy.

"If I was scared that these cows were gonna get bird flu, I wouldn’t have been here," Wright said. "That’s the thing about the unknown — you have to live life everyday like you’re gonna see tomorrow."

For the last 50 years, Wright has been proudly showing his dairy cows at the Missouri State Fair.

The family farm started with his father in the late 50s when Wright says dairy was a lucrative career.

"You are born into it, and then if you want to maintain it — you just keep the family farm going," Wright said. "You have to be a completely dedicated person to do this job."

Like anything worth value, he says it does not come without 365 days of grit and sacrifice.

After all, not all cattle can be award-winning.

Exhibitors at the fair say the shows must go on to uphold years of tradition, regardless of any challenges like a nationwide avian flu outbreak.

"The dairy industry right now is the purest it’s ever been," Wright said. "The people that produce it, go out of their way to make sure it is produced on a daily basis, clean and wholesome."

