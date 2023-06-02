‘Natural’ kill affects fish population at Cedar Lake in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Olathe says thousands of fish have died in a “natural fish kill” Friday at Cedar Lake.

While those around the lake, located just west of Interstate 35 and W. 159th Street, might smell an odor, there is no other threat to the public.

The Olathe Parks and Recreation Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are working to investigate the exact cause.

A spokesperson with KDW says low concentrations of dissolved oxygen in the lake are the likely cause of the kill, with the low levels likely made worse by recent warm nights, warm water temperatures, shallow water and sudden rain after a dry spell, among other reasons.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days,” the city said on social media. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The lake was set to host the Olathe Fishing Derby Saturday, but the event was canceled as a result of the fish kill. A make-up date has not yet been announced.

—