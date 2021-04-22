Nature Med medical cannabis dispensary opens in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 194 medical cannabis dispensary licenses in the state.

More and more dispensaries are popping up throughout the Kansas City area, and now Gladstone has one.

Nature Med dispensary has a number of products, including THC-infused lemonade.

"We really take pride in the customer experience and making sure that they leave feeling listened to and leaving with the medicine that they came for," Mario Gadea director of operations said. "Love and compassion are really two big things for us here."

Nature Med plans to open four more dispensaries in Missouri. Two will be within the Kansas City area.

Employees are celebrating the grand opening but also rallying for a coworker who recently discovered he has a brain tumor behind his eye.

Cannabis is legal in Missouri for medical purposes only. Several groups are pushing for recreational use and at least one bill is moving through the state legislature.

