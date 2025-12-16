Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NB U.S. 169 Highway closed near downtown airport due to structural issue with bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway near the Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field after discovering structural concerns with a bridge.

MoDOT says an inspection revealed "major structural issues" with the bridge, forcing the closure of the highway between the south airport entrance to south of Briarcliff Parkway.

MoDOT crews are assessing the bridge and will have further updates later Tuesday.

Both north and south airport entrances remain open.

