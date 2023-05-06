Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president addresses Oakland A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper using racial slur on air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick addressed Oakland A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper's on-air use of a racial slur Saturday.

In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California Friday night, before the A's took on the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper was describing his visit to the NLBM when he used a racial slur in place of the word "negro."

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here," Kendrick said in a statement on Twitter. "The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same."

Kuiper apologized for the incident later in the broadcast.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to ... a little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said on air. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The A's said its organization "does not condone such language" in a statement on Twitter.