Nelson-Atkins sells Claude Monet painting for over $21.5 million

Courtesy Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Claude Monet's "Mill at Limetz," 1888
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 10:36:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Claude Monet painting possessed by the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art was sold on May 16 for $21,685,000.

Monet's "Mill at Limetz," 1888, was first acquired by Nelson-Atkins in 1986 as a partial gift from Ethel B. Atha, per the museum.

Claude Monet's "Mill at Limetz," 1888

"The decision to sell the painting was made following the death in September 2023 of her daughter, Ethelyn Atha Chase, who held a life interest in part of the painting," the museum shared in a statement.

The painting, which was sold at Christie's Auction House in New York, had multiple bidders. The buyer of the painting is anonymous.

"The auction was a thrilling experience,” said Evelyn Craft Belger, chair of the Board of Trustees. “This newly created endowment will provide funds for future acquisitions to add depth and diversity to the museum’s galleries for generations to come.”

"Mill at Limetz" was created in the summer of 1888. It depicts a grain mill at Limetz on the Epte, a river in Normandy.

The painting's counterpart, which was created the same summer, was sold in fall 2023.

Nelson-Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia traveled to New York to witness the auction.

“We are very pleased this beautiful painting has found a new home,” Zugazagoitia said in a statement. “The newly created Joseph S. and Ethel B. Atha Art Acquisition Endowment will allow us to acquire art that will impact many future generations.”


